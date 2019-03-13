



– At least 18 people were hurt in a multivehicle wreck on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at around 9 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway, near the junction with the 605 Freeway.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 18 people were hurt, two of whom suffered traumatic injuries. It’s unclear how many of those were hospitalized.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed, although at least two vans were involved.

A Sig Alert was issued and several northbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened.