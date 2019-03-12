  • KCAL9On Air

LA CRESCENTA


LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) – An autopsy has determined that a University of California, Irvine student died of accidental alcohol poisoning at an off campus fraternity party back in January, authorities reported Monday.

The Orange County coroner’s office confirmed Monday that an autopsy found that 18-year-old Noah Domingo of La Crescenta has a blood-alcohol level of 0.331 when he died at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 12. That is more than four times the legal limit if he were to drive. No other drugs were found in his system, the coroner’s office said.

On the morning of Jan. 12, Irvine police officers found Domingo dead after being called to an off-campus home at 10 Sycamore Creek off Turtle Drive, police said.

Immediately following Domingo’s death, Sigma Alpha Epsilon was placed on an “interim suspension.” Last month, the fraternity decided to permanently close its UC Irvine chapter.

Irvine police are continuing to investigate. Detectives will turn over their finding to the O.C. district attorney’s office, who will determine whether any charges will be filed.

