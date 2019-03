Los Angeles (CBSLA) – You can put your parka away because the cold streak hitting Downtown Los Angeles has officially ended.

After 41 consecutive days of high temperatures staying under 70 degrees, the streak was finally broken around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

This chilly weather will go into the record book as the fifth longest cold streak since records began back in 1877.

The longest streak recorded was 65 consecutive days back in 1889 to 1890.