



– Passengers are at risk of contracting measles after a case was reported at Los Angeles International Airport, officials say.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has confirmed that a person traveling through the Tom Bradley International Airport (TBIT) terminal on Feb. 21 was infected with the measles virus and fellow LAX travelers who may have been exposed to this person are now at risk.

According to Public Health, the traveler arrived at LAX on a China Eastern Airlines flight on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. and had a layover at Delta Airlines Terminal 3 while awaiting departure on Delta flight DL 5705 on Feb. 21.

Public Health was made aware of details on this case on March 7 and has already notified Delta flight DL 5705 passengers they believe may have been in contact with the traveler.

At this time, Public Health reports that there is no current risk to measles at LAX as the period of possible exposure has ended. All food consumed from the terminal at the time of exposure has also been deemed safe.

However, they are advising that individuals present at LAX’s TBIT Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3 on Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. should watch for symptoms of the illness, especially those who have weakened immune systems or who may not have been immunized against measles.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red eyes) and a rash which usually appear 10 to 21 days after the exposure.

“If you think that you or someone you know has been exposed to or has measles, contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before going in,” said Muntu Davis, MD, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “People who may have been exposed to measles and who have not been immunized, may receive measles immunization and be protected from developing the disease. Getting immunized is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles.”

According to Public Health, if you have not experienced any of these symptoms by March 14, 2019, you are not considered at risk of contracting measles.

You can get your measles immunizations at your healthcare provider, local pharmacy, or health clinic.

For more information about measles, visit publichealth.lacounty.gov or call 2-1-1.