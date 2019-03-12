



– A more than six-hour SWAT standoff stemming from a domestic violence situation at a South Los Angeles home finally came to an end early Tuesday morning under uncertain circumstances.

According to Los Angeles police, the incident began Monday afternoon at a home in the area of 108th and Spring streets regarding a domestic violence situation between a man and his girlfriend. The suspect’s family called 911 three times, first starting at around 4 p.m., over fears that he would hurt his girlfriend.

When officers first responded, they were unable to locate the suspect or victim, police said.

“Around 7 p.m. we received a radio call, possibly domestic violence, that the individual victim was being tied up, is our understanding,” Sgt. Frank Preciado told CBS2 Tuesday. “We then received another call around 10 p.m., that the individual was armed with a gun, and hence, that’s why we had a SWAT callout and a barricaded suspect.”

SWAT set up a perimeter and closed off the neighborhood while officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect, and when that failed, they deployed several rounds of tear gas, Preciado said. They then sent a robot inside, which located a person in the attic.

The condition of that person was unconfirmed. Preciado said officers were unable to immediately get into the attic because of the gas. The L.A. Fire Department was also called to the scene.

“I couldn’t possibly tell you whether they located a victim and/or a suspect,” Preciado said.

The standoff came to an end before 5 a.m., but roads were still closed in the area.

No names have been released.