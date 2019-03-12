



– The 19-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin – who was indicted Tuesday in the largest college admission cheating and bribery scheme to be federally prosecuted in U.S. history — posted a video on social media last year in which she said she doesn’t “really care about school.” She is currently a freshman at USC.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli – founder of the clothing brand Mossimo — were among 50 people charged in the shocking nationwide scheme in which parents allegedly bribed college coaches and hired stand-ins to take standardized exams to ensure their children were admitted to elite schools including USC, UCLA, Yale and Stanford.

The coaches were paid by the parents to lie and say that the children were being considered as athletic recruits because the admission process is generally less stringent for athletes, prosecutors said.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, a sport which neither one has ever participated in, according to the indictment.

One of those daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, currently a freshman at USC, had posted a video on Aug. 14, 2018, in which she said doesn’t “really care about school.”

“I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend,” she said in a video posted to her YouTube channel, which has over 1.9 million subscribers. “I do want the experience of game days, partying, I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

A few days later, she posted a second video apologizing for her comments.

Neither Olivia Jade or any of the other students who may have benefited from the alleged scheme have been charged in the federal case.