– What’s better than pancakes? Free pancakes!

IHOP is celebrating their annual Free Pancake Day Tuesday.

Stop by any IHOP restaurant from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to receive a free short stack of their original buttermilk pancakes and help IHOP “flip it forward for kids in need.”

The only thing better than pancakes is FREE PANCAKES. That's why we made a day of it. pic.twitter.com/MIrHg9gjx5 — IHOP (@IHOP) March 11, 2019

Donations are accepted at all locations and go toward helping children battling critical illnesses.