



– A 38-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found last week on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

Emiel Hunt — who allegedly has a 2005 conviction for child abuse in San Diego — appeared briefly in a Pomona courtroom Tuesday in connection with the death of Trinity Love Jones.

Hunt’s arraignment was delayed until April 16. He remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Believed to be the boyfriend of Jones’ mother, Hunt was arrested early Saturday in connection with the girl’s death. He was found sleeping in his vehicle in a lot near San Diego International Airport, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jones’ body was found March 5.

Prosecutors say Hunt has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego County.

If convicted, Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison.

