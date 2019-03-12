



More than a dozen people went before a judge Tuesday afternoon — accused of fraud in a major college cheating scandal rocking the nation.

Actress Felicity Huffman was among the defendants who made an appearance at federal court in downtown Los Angeles.

Defendants were in a bullpen seated on benches. U.S. Marshalls were scattered in the pen for security. One by one each defendant was led up to the podium where they met their attorney and heard the charges against them.

Huffman was wearing what looked like a zip up sweater that looked almost like a blazer. She was a bit disheveled — hair pulled back.

Huffman answered yes multiple times to the questions from the judge — whether she understood the charges and the condition of her bond. She did not enter a plea, nor did any of the other defendants.

The prosecutor said in open court that Huffman’s bond should be $250,000 because she’s worth $24 million ($20 million in real estate and $4 million in unsecured cash). Huffman was set to be released.

There was one moment where she shook her head. It was after the prosecution said that she discussed bribery in recorded conversations.

The prosecutor requested that she not be able to speak about the case with her husband, William H. Macy, because he is “a witness in the case and still a subject of the investigation.” The judge denied that request.

She had to surrender her passport and will appear in Boston March 29 at 2:30 p.m.

Mossimo Giannulli looked a bit disheveled as well, wearing a sweatshirt. Also one word answers for everything — “yes I understand charges.”

Giannulli’s bond was set at $1 million. He agreed to it on condition his wife could travel to Vancouver.

He agreed to use his primary residence or property as collateral for bond.