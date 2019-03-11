Filed Under:Glendale, Happiness, huntington beach, Irvine, Los Angeles News, San Diego


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southern California is very well represented in the happiness department.

Beachgoers and sunbathers crowd Huntington Beach on July 22, 2016. (Getty Images)

The finance website WalletHub Monday released its annual Happiest Cities in America list, and no less than four Southern California cities made the top 20.

Coming in at No. 2 was Irvine, close behind at No. 5 was Huntington Beach. Glendale came in 17th and San Diego 18th.

The top 182 cities in the U.S. were ranked based on 31 indicators across three main categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

No. 1 in the U.S. was Plano, TX. Coming in last place was Detroit, Mich.

To see the full report, click here.

