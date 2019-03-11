  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles News, North Hollywood


NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a large blaze which tore through a carport in North Hollywood early Monday morning.

(CBS2)

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. at a carport in the 5000 block of North Denny Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, at least five cars were charred and a sixth was damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

