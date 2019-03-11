GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – The principal of a Catholic school in Granada Hills sent a letter to parents Monday informing them of an investigation into a potentially threatening statement made by a student.

The student made the statement to a pair of schoolmates after classes ended on Thursday, according to Mary B. Blair, principal of St. Euphrasia Catholic School at 17637 Mayerling St.

The statement “was perceived as a potential threat,” and was reported to law enforcement, Blair said in her letter to parents, adding that she is working with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles “to fully investigate the matter.”

The student who made the statement will not return to the kindergarten through eighth grade school until the matter has been resolved, she said.

“I want to assure our entire school community that this matter is being handled in accordance with school and Archdiocesan policies and procedures,” Blair wrote. “It is important to remember that our school takes these matters very seriously and reports them to law enforcement, even if the statement is intended as a joke.”

It was unclear if the Los Angeles Police Department began an investigation. A department spokesman said he had no information about the potential threat.

Adrian M. Alarcon, director of media relations for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, said the principal’s letter would serve as the Archdiocese’s media statement on the matter.

