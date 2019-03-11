



– With viewers keeping tabs from across the world, a bald eagle laid her second egg over the weekend in a nest perched high in a tree somewhere in the Big Bear Lake area.

The eagle laid the second egg Saturday evening, according to the National Forest Service, after laying the first on Wednesday, March 6.

Thousands of people have been able to keep tabs on the second-by-second developments thanks to a nest cam livestream courtesy of the nonprofit group Friends of the Big Bear Valley.

The parents will take turns incubating the eggs for the next month or so as the embryos develop, the Forest Service said. The eggs are expected to hatch by around mid-April.

The eagles were spotted mating early last month. The exact location of the nest has not been released for the eagles’ protection.

Also Saturday, about 125 volunteers conducted the annual Inland Empire bald eagle count which spans the five lakes in the San Bernardino National Forest and California State Park recreation areas.

In total, 13 bald eagles were counted. That included two adults and four juveniles at Big Bear Lake, one adult at Lake Arrowhead, one adult at Lake Hemet, two adults in the Lake Perris State Recreation Area and one adults and two juveniles in the Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area.

15 bald eagles were spotted during last year’s count.

Last February, two bald eagle eggs laid near Big Bear Lake hatched, which was also captured in a live feed. Last March, meanwhile, two bald eaglets were born in a nest on Santa Cruz Island, one of the eight Channel Islands off the coast of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties where dozens of bald eagles live.