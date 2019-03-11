  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bald Eagle, Big Bear, Big Bear Lake, Los Angeles News


BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – With viewers keeping tabs from across the world, a bald eagle laid her second egg over the weekend in a nest perched high in a tree somewhere in the Big Bear Lake area.

The eagle laid the second egg Saturday evening, according to the National Forest Service, after laying the first on Wednesday, March 6.

Two bald eagles take turns incubating their two eggs in Big Bear, Calif. March 11, 2019. (Credit: Friends of the Big Bear Valley)

Thousands of people have been able to keep tabs on the second-by-second developments thanks to a nest cam livestream courtesy of the nonprofit group Friends of the Big Bear Valley.

The parents will take turns incubating the eggs for the next month or so as the embryos develop, the Forest Service said. The eggs are expected to hatch by around mid-April.

The eagles were spotted mating early last month. The exact location of the nest has not been released for the eagles’ protection.

Also Saturday, about 125 volunteers conducted the annual Inland Empire bald eagle count which spans the five lakes in the San Bernardino National Forest and California State Park recreation areas.

In total, 13 bald eagles were counted. That included two adults and four juveniles at Big Bear Lake, one adult at Lake Arrowhead, one adult at Lake Hemet, two adults in the Lake Perris State Recreation Area and one adults and two juveniles in the Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area.

15 bald eagles were spotted during last year’s count.

Last February, two bald eagle eggs laid near Big Bear Lake hatched, which was also captured in a live feed. Last March, meanwhile, two bald eaglets were born in a nest on Santa Cruz Island, one of the eight Channel Islands off the coast of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties where dozens of bald eagles live.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s