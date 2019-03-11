



– An armed man was shot and wounded by a San Bernardino police officer late Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of East Fourth and North Allen streets.

The incident began when an officer confronted the armed suspect, who then charged at the officer, prompting the officer to open fire, police said.

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. The officer was not hurt.

The circumstances that lead up to the confrontation and the type of gun the suspect was carrying were not confirmed.