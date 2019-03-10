LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A USC student who was also the son of a prominent Oakland councilwoman, was fatally shot Sunday morning during a robbery in Downtown Los Angeles.

Victor McElhaney was identified as the deceased

Authorities said the shooting occurred in a parking lot at Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Three or four men approached McElhaney demanding money. One of the men shot the victim.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

McElhaney, son of Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney, was declared dead at the hospital several hours after the shooting.

The Oakland A’s tweeted a message of support.

Our deepest condolences to Oakland Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney on the tragic passing of her son, Victor. — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 10, 2019

The victim was a Jazz Studies student at the Thornton School of Music.

Sunday afternoon, USC issued a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Victor McElhaney. He was a gifted musician and a beloved member of the Trojan Family. His loss will affect all of the faculty and students who knew him. We appreciate the diligent and ongoing efforts of the Los Angeles Police Department to quickly identify and arrest those responsible for this senseless crime and extend our greatest sympathies to Victor’s family and friends.”

The Thornton School Dean, Robert Cutietta, issued a statement for the school. It read in part:

It is with great sadness that I write to inform you that Victor McElhaney, who was formerly enrolled in our Jazz Studies program, tragically passed away early this morning. He was the victim of a failed robbery attempt in an off-campus area of Los Angeles.

Victor is originally from Oakland, California, and transferred to USC in the fall of 2017. He believed in the power of music to touch lives, to heal, and to bring hope. He enjoyed mentoring young musicians and had a long-standing commitment to community service.

The university has been in touch with Victor’s family and friends and are offering our support.

During times of grief and sadness, it is important for us not to be alone, but to connect with people and resources that will help us to process what we are feeling and experiencing.”

The school urged members of the campus to seek grief counseling if they found the news overwhelming.

The suspects remain at large, police said.