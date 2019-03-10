



— The identity of a 9-year-old girl found murdered on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights last week has finally been determined.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday that the girl whose body was found inside a duffel bag along the 3400 block of South Hacienda Boulevard, near Glenmark Drive, on the morning of March 5 was identified as 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, an L.A. County resident.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that two people were being held as persons of interest in the girl’s murder. There names were not immediately released.

At a candlelight vigil Sunday evening where her body was found, Jones’ father, Antonio Jones, confirmed to CBS2 that his family believes Trinity was the little girl who was found in some bushes along the trail by some workers.

The body found has a chipped tooth similar to one Trinity had, Antonio said. He added that a positive match was made using a family member’s DNA.

The L.A. County coroner’s office has ruled the case is a homicide. The office did not provide a cause of death.

The sheriff’s department was set to hold a news conference on the case sometime this week.

On Thursday, the community of Hacienda Heights held its own vigil prior to the discovery of Trinity’s identity. Arlene Silva, who helped organize that event, was also at Sunday’s family vigil.

“We came together as a community,” Silva said. “And she became part of our family.”

Rosemary De La Rosa of La Puente also came out to show her respects to the family. She said even though they are strangers, she still felt compelled to be there.

“We just let them know that we are here to pray for them,” De La Rosa said. “They’ll be in our prayers every night.”