HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA)  — A family came forward Sunday to identify the little girl found dead on a hiking trail in Hacienda Heights.

The body of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones was partially found inside a duffel bag.

CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reported from the scene.

The family held a candlelight vigil at the scene where the young girl was found.

The mourners asked for privacy.

(credit: LAPD)

Nguyen spoke to Antonio Jones, the girl’s father.  He said his family believes she is the little girl who was found on the trail last Tuesday by some workers.

The body found has a chipped tooth similar to one that Trinity has. Her father said a positive match was made using a family member’s DNA.

The coroner has ruled the case is a homicide. The office did not provide a cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Department said they are holding a news conference about the case on Tuesday.

