SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A big-rig truck overturned on Sunday morning, spurring the closure of the 405 Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area.

The accident involving the propane tanker unfolded on the southbound lanes of the thoroughfare at Burbank Boulevard just after 7 a.m.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department has responded.

Though the big rig was fully loaded with 9,400 gallons of highly flammable liquid, no fire resulted.

There have been no injuries, and no evacuations.

Officials report that debris was scattered across multiple lanes of the freeway.

Motorists were urged to consider alternate routes as the freeway will remain closed for an unknown duration.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.