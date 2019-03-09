SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — The San Pedro woman who was a victim of a sexual assault in her home Tuesday evening, was able to snatch a key piece of evidence belonging to her alleged attacker.

Police say a distinct necklace and medallion could lead them to a suspect. They are hoping someone in the public can match the jewelry to a composite sketch of the suspect.

The attack lasted for more than an hour, police said. It was unclear when the victim was able to grab the suspect’s chain and medallion.

Police put the jewelry on display Saturday and asked for the public to help them identify the owner.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen says the medallion resembles a nickle with Thomas Jefferson’s likeness on it. It is attached to a very thin chain.

The victim, who is in her 60s, reportedly ripped the chain off the suspect during a struggle.

Police also released a sketch of the suspect. He’s described as between 25 and 35 years of age. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and has brown hair. Police said he also has a light mustache and both of his arms are sleeved or covered in tattoos.

Detectives said the suspect also has scratches on his neck and chest.

Officials said the suspect was waiting for the victim outside her home and pushed her inside when she arrived at the front door.

If you recognize the suspect — from the sketch or the jewelry — you’re asked to call the LAPD. Authorities said you can also leave an anonymous tip.