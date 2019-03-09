POMONA (CBSLA) — Two people were stabbed in Pomona and transported to the hospital in serious condition Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Both victims — a white female and a black male — were stabbed several times in the upper torso.

A freelance news photographer said one of the victims died at the hospital and another was in surgery. Pomona Police did not confirm either report.

Pomona Police said the stabbing occurred in the 1400 block of E. Mission Boulevard around 1:45 p.m.

The suspect was described as “heavily tattooed” and was observed fleeing on foot just prior to officers arriving on scene.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit were sent to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pomona Police Department (909) 620-2085.