



– A 27-year-old man accused of killing his parents and their housekeeper in their home in an upscale Newport Beach community reportedly lived with the bodies for several days before turning himself in to police.

Camden Burton Nicholson was booked on suspicion of committing the triple murder last month, according to Heather Rangel of the Newport Beach Police Department.

Newport Beach police performed a welfare check on Feb. 13 at 36 Palazzo, according to Rangel. Officers went to the home and found the three victims, identified as 64-year-old Richard Nicholson, 61-year-old Kim Nicholson and 57-year-old Maria Morse of Anaheim, the Orange County coroner said.

Prosecutors allege Camden Nicholson killed his parents inside the home on Feb. 11 and, a day later, killed Morse when she arrived at the house, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Camden Nicholson turned himself in at a hospital in Irvine on Feb. 13. It is unclear what prompted him to drive to the hospital, where he reportedly told police he killed his parents because he thought they were going to place him on a psychiatric hold.

Authorities have not released information on how the three were killed.

An investigation is ongoing.