RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A dangerous transient was found at a home in San Bernardino after breaking out of the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Mario Abraham Tafoya, 19, was last seen running Thursday afternoon in a northeast direction in the area of Etiwanda Avenue and 6th Street. Tafoya had been in custody since Jan. 31 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police.

UPDATE: Mario Tafoya was located at a residence in San Bernardino, arrested without incident and is back in custody https://t.co/1sOYCeXXXQ — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 8, 2019

He was arrested without incident and is back in custody, authorities said.