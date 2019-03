– Meet this week’s Pet2love: Winnie!

She is a 7-year-old Chihuahua who is calm and friendly. She puts her paws up for attention and wants to be in your lap.

Winnie loves to be petted and her favorite spot is behind the ears. She has a very gentle, calm personality.

To adopt Winnie, call the Pasadena Humane Society at 626-792-7151 and provide them with the ID #A460374.