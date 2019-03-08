



Last night saw another episode of The Jonas Brothers’ week long takeover of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Thursday night’s chapter featured crowd favorite “Carpool Karaoke” as James and the bros piled in for about 15 minutes of performances, gentle ribbing and even a lie detector test.

Throughout the course of the segment the brothers Jonas discussed what caused their initial break up (it was Nick), what it was like to work for Disney at a young age and talked about how excited they are to “recapture the magic” of going back on tour together.

Check out the video above for the full clip and be sure to tune into The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights 12:37am/11:37pm CT, only on CBS.