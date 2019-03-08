Comments
(CBS News) – An episode of “The Simpsons” that features Michael Jackson’s voice will no longer air on television, executive producer James L. Brooks said.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Brooks said he came to the decision with creator Matt Groening and writer and animator Al Jean after watching the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”