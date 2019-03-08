PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — New video shows how massive flooding from the Valentine’s Day storm wreaked havoc at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, forcing the attraction to close for at least a month and a half.

The Valentine’s Day storm wreaked havoc across Southern California, and heavily damaged the roads up to and around the tramway that takes visitors from Palm Springs up to the Mt. San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness area.

Power lines were washed out, and the Valley Station’s fire suppression system was damaged in the storm, while dirt and debris were washed into the Valley Station’s water tank. Tramway officials are also repairing water and roof damage at the Mountain Station and damage to the Tram Way.

Interest in the Tramway has been at an all-time high thanks to this winter’s unusually heavy snowfall. The closure will cost the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway nearly $3 million in lost revenue based on last year’s figures between Feb. 14 and March 31, according to the Desert Sun.