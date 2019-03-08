  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mt. San Jacinto State Park, Palm Springs, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — New video shows how massive flooding from the Valentine’s Day storm wreaked havoc at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, forcing the attraction to close for at least a month and a half.

The Valentine’s Day storm wreaked havoc across Southern California, and heavily damaged the roads up to and around the tramway that takes visitors from Palm Springs up to the Mt. San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness area.

Power lines were washed out, and the Valley Station’s fire suppression system was damaged in the storm, while dirt and debris were washed into the Valley Station’s water tank. Tramway officials are also repairing water and roof damage at the Mountain Station and damage to the Tram Way.

Interest in the Tramway has been at an all-time high thanks to this winter’s unusually heavy snowfall. The closure will cost the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway nearly $3 million in lost revenue based on last year’s figures between Feb. 14 and March 31, according to the Desert Sun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s