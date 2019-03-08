Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration is coming to CBS on Sunday, March 10th at 9:00 PM ET/PT. This two hour tribute special will cover the life and career of the Queen of Soul. Special performances of Franklin’s greatest hits will be sang by Alicia Keys, Alessia Cara, Fantasia, Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson and more.
Check out the video above for reactions from the show’s performers and be sure to tune in on Sunday night to watch this incredible tribute to one of music’s greatest icons. Check your local listings for more information.