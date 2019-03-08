Body Of Newborn Found In Azusa DumpsterThe gruesome find was made on the 600 block of E. Fifth Street, authorities said.

‘Airwolf’ Star Jan-Michael Vincent Dies At 74Jan-Michael Vincent is best known for his role as Stringfellow Hawke in the hit show “Airwolf.”

Mom: Boy, 8, Forced To Urinate In Classroom Trash Can, Wear Garbage BagsThe mother of an 8-year-old boy is demanding answers after a teacher at a South Los Angeles school allegedly refused to allow him to use the restroom.

Full Load Of Beer Spills Out After Semi Overturns Under 10 Freeway In West CovinaVideo from the scene showed the overturned semi with its contents of Modelo beer spilled out over the entire roadway.

Undocumented LA County Parents On Pace To Receive $650M In Welfare BenefitsA projected $650 million in welfare benefits will be distributed to illegal alien parents in 2013, county officials said Monday.

ICE Agents Conduct Drug Raid On Multiple Homes In ChinoWarrants were served at seven homes, authorities said. At least two people were arrested.

Heavily Tattooed Transient Who Broke Out Of Detention Center Found At San Bernardino HomeMario Abraham Tafoya, 19, was last seen running Thursday afternoon in a northeast direction in the area of Etiwanda Avenue and 6th Street. Tafoya had been in custody since Jan. 31 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and evading police.

New Video: Flooding Causes Heavy Damage At Palm Springs Aerial TramwayThe Valentine’s Day storm wreaked havoc across Southern California, and heavily damaged the roads up to and around the tramway that takes visitors from Palm Springs up to the Mt. San Jacinto State Park and Wilderness area.

Hacienda Heights Mourns Unidentified Young Girl Found Dead In Duffel BagKCAL9's Rachel Kim was there among dozens of people who came out to mourn a child they didn't know.

'Yo, Please Maximize Parking': Echo Park Resident Posts Signs Around Neighborhood To Alleviate Parking ProblemParking has gotten so bad in an Echo Park neighborhood that one resident got creative and took matters into his own hands.