FAIRFAX (CBSLA) – Security camera footage appears to show a tourist being stalked and attacked near the busy Melrose Avenue Shopping District.

Police had one suspect in custody Thursday and are still looking for several others.

Melrose Action Neighborhood Watch security cameras show the victim walking just north of Melrose Avenue – unaware that he was being followed. Seconds later, another camera captured the ambush. The attackers swarmed the victim, hitting him and tackling him as an object is flung into the air.

Soon after the attack began, a good Samaritan in a truck stopped to help. More melee ensued and the passerby grabbed something from his truck before chasing off the attackers.

Neighbors said the area is generally pretty safe, but there are issues with crime.

“It’s pretty shocking, it’s pretty unusual,” one man said. “For the most part, you can walk around the neighborhood and not feel like you’re in danger.”

According to Melrose Action, the victim was a tourist staying at a neighborhood AirBnb when he was attacked on Waring Avenue.

Police said a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tourists in the area said they won’t let what happened scare them.

“From what I feel out here, I feel pretty safe and comfortable around here. So it is pretty surprising,” another man said.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.