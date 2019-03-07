



– The large storm t hat rolled through Southern California toppled two large trees in Alhambra overnight Wednesday.

One of the felled trees came down in the front yard of an apartment complex in the 700 block of South Chapel Avenue. The tree damaged a power line in the process.

Southern California Edison contractors were on scene Thursday morning working to chop up and remove the tree and restore service. As of 5:30 a.m., 68 SoCal Edison customers were without service, according to the utility’s website.

The second tree came down about three miles away, in the 2000 block of West Hellman Avenue in Granada Park.

No one was injured in either incident.

The storm front had mostly made its way out of the region by Thursday morning. Conditions were expected to be mostly dry with scattered showers.