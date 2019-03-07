



– A stolen vehicle being pursued by Los Angeles police crashed into another car in Northridge early Thursday morning, sending at least one person to the hospital.

The pursuit began just before 4 a.m. and came to an end sometime before 4:30 a.m. when the suspect vehicle collided into another car at the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Vincennes Street, according to police.

One suspect was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, police said. The rest were taken into custody. It’s unclear if anyone in the other car was also hurt.

No officers were involved in the collision.

The exact details and circumstances of the chase and crash were not immediately confirmed.