



Federal authorities raided several homes in the Chino area Thursday morning as part of a drug investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, along with San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies, served search warrants at seven homes and arrested at least two people, U.S. attorney’s office spokesperson Thom Mrozek confirmed to CBS2.

CBS2 cameras spotted officers raiding a home in the 14100 block of Scripps Avenue, near Edison Avenue.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Lori Haley could not immediately provide details on the nature of the raid, only to say that it was part of an ongoing criminal drug investigation. She said it was not related to an immigration issue.