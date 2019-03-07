REDLANDS (CBSLA) – A 16-year veteran of the Chino Police Department was arrested Thursday as part of a human trafficking investigation, authorities said Thursday.

Chino Police Sgt. Jason Bemowski was arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl, according to Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera.

The arrest occurred while Bemowski was off-duty at a residence in Redlands.

The raid was part of an ongoing joint investigation between Roseville and Redlands police, Baquera said.

Anthony Harrison, 24, was also arrested on charges of pimping and pandering as well as human trafficking. He’s currently being held on $1 million bail.

“This investigation is a great example of the lengths Roseville Police will go to in an effort to seek justice,” said Baquera.