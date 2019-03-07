  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Downey, Pet Adoption

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A cat rescued after getting trapped inside a cinder block wall in Downey is available for adoption.

The 2-year-old domestic short-haired feline was found about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 near the county Department of Animal Care and Control facility in the 11200 block of Garfield Avenue.

Some staff from the center were headed to lunch when they came upon the trapped male cat, according to Don Belton, public information officer with the department.

Employees from the Downey and Baldwin Park animal care centers responded and carefully freed the terrified cat after it was sedated, Belton said.

It’s unclear how the cat, now named Wally, became trapped.

“He was most likely trying to find a hiding place,” Belton said.

The cat, which was not micro-chipped, was in good condition but “a little stressed” after being rescued, Belton said.

Wally is now being fostered with one of the department’s officers.

Anyone interested in finding out more about adopting him was urged to call 562-940-6898. His ID # is A5257373.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

