AZUSA (CBSLA) — The body of a newborn female was found in a dumpster Thursday in Azusa.

The gruesome find was made on the 600 block of E. Fifth Street, authorities said.

A 911 call was made around 3:45 p.m. reporting the discovery of the baby.

The unidentified baby was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital.

There were no signs of life as the baby was transported to the hospital. The baby was declared dead upon arrival.

This is a breaking news story and details will be added as they become available.