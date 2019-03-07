Comments
AZUSA (CBSLA) — The body of a newborn female was found in a dumpster Thursday in Azusa.
The gruesome find was made on the 600 block of E. Fifth Street, authorities said.
A 911 call was made around 3:45 p.m. reporting the discovery of the baby.
The unidentified baby was found unresponsive and rushed to a hospital.
There were no signs of life as the baby was transported to the hospital. The baby was declared dead upon arrival.
This is a breaking news story and details will be added as they become available.