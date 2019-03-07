



– Alfonso Ribeiro Thursday dropped the federal lawsuit he filed in Los Angeles against the makers of the popular Fortnite online video game over the “Carlton Dance” popularized by the actor on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Ribeiro’s lawsuit, filed in December, alleged that Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, hijacked his dance moves for the wildly popular game without his permission.

RELATED: Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Fortnite Creators, Alleging Misappropriation Of ‘Carlton Dance’

Last month, Ribeiro’s claims took a hit when the U.S. Copyright Office turned down the actor’s application for ownership after finding that the dance was not a registrable work.

An Epic Games representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Ribeiro created the “Carlton Dance” for a 1991 episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” titled “Will’s Christmas Show,” and 27 years later, it “remains distinctive, immediately recognizable and inextricably linked to Ribeiro’s identity, celebrity and likeness.”

Ribeiro is the latest performer to sue over the dance moves in Fortnite. Rapper 2 Milly recently sued, claiming the game mimics his “Milly Rock” dance. In the game, the dance move resembling the Milly Rock was called “Swipe It” and was available to purchase for $5, but is reportedly no longer available.

2 Milly says he came up with the dance in 2011, but Fortnite did not give him credit or compensation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)