



– A track coach at Rosemead High School has been arrested on allegations he had a long-term sexual relationship with a female student and member of his team. Detectives believe he may have more victims.

Fidel Camarena Dominguez, 37, was taken into custody March 1 on multiple counts of lewd act upon a child aged 14 or 15, oral copulation of a person under 16, dissuading a witness and unlawful sexual intercourse and oral copulation of a person under 18, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office reported Tuesday.

On Feb. 22, a now 18-year-old woman approached authorities and reported that she had been engaged in an on-and-off sexual relationship with Dominguez that began three years ago, in March of 2015, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen told deputies that, beginning when she was 14, he would pick her up on weekends and drive her to his home in the 400 block of Sandia Avenue in La Puente, where they would have sex.

In a statement to CBS2, El Monte Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Edward Zuniga said that Dominguez had worked as a substitute teacher and walk-on coach at Rosemead High. He is now “no longer allowed on or near campus,” Zuniga wrote. “All processes and protocols were followed prior to his commencing work.”

Dominguez plead not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. He remains jailed on $400,000 bail.

Detectives believe Dominguez may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273.