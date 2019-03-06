



— Veteran LAPD Detective Ysabel Villegas and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, faced a room filled with news cameras Wednesday morning.

They had just announced they had filed a lawsuit against an LAPD officer and the city of Los Angeles.

The lawsuit alleges that Villegas and officer Danny Reedy were involved in a five-year romantic relationship during which time Reedy was physically abusive.

When Villegas tried to end the relationship, she alleged he threatened to send sexually explicit photos of her to people she knew in the LAPD and that when the photos began to circulate, the LAPD did nothing to stop it.

The lawsuit states, “LAPD officers failed to report the revenge pornography to LAPD and failed to cease its distribution.”

“It’s humiliating. It’s awful, it’s absolutely awful that people could pass these photos around without regard to how this could make a person feel, a co-worker, not coming forward and reporting it,” Villegas said.

“Is it too much to ask for the LAPD to follow the law to protect its own women officers? How can we expect the LAPD to stand for women victims if they don’t stand for one of their own?” said attorney Bloom.

Detective Villegas, a 30-year veteran of the LAPD and had been assigned to the elite Robbery-Homicide Division said she was recently assigned to another division without explanation.

She also says not a single member of the LAPD command staff has spoken to her about her allegations of physical abuse and revenge pornography. Villegas said she believed Reedy sent the photos to at least half dozen officer.

“I’ve had fellow officers, yes, who have come to me and expressed concern and support, yes,” she said.

But no command staff? Paige asked.

“No command staff,” she said.

The department released a statement that reads, in part: “The LAPD immediately initiated an administrative investigation into this matter when made aware of a temporary restraining order and crime report filed by Detective Villegas. Officer Reedy was immediately assigned home.”

An attorney representing Reedy told Paige by phone Wednesday, “My client has no comment to make, to admit or deny, because of potential criminal liability.”