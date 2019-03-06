



– Gene “Bean” Baxter of the longtime morning show duo “Kevin & Bean” is moving back to England, where he was born.

Bean announced Wednesday he will be leaving the KROQ show at the end of the year.

But it turns out Bean hasn’t lived in California for years: he’s been broadcasting out of his home in Seattle and New Orleans.

The recent death of actor Luke Perry was a wake-up call, says Bean. He also said “Thirty years is a good time to stop.”