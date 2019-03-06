CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — A Canyon Country couple was arrested Wednesday when their child was found to be left home alone.

The Sheriff’s department says the child was rescued from a two-story window as she attempted to push through the screen.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz reported from outside the apartment where the family lived.

She said the parents, both 28, left a little girl alone.

Witnesses said the girl was clearly visible in the window of a second-story window screaming and crying and repeatedly pushing at the window screen.

The only thing that kept her falling from the window was the screen, officials said.

Firefighters were waiting below if the screen gave way. They were also credited with calming her down.

Neighbors called 911.

One neighbor told Cruz what he witnessed earlier in the day.

“The cops were trying to get into the apartment on the corner [of the building] because the kid was standing in the window sill almost about to fall out of the screen, they were worried that the screen was going to come loose and the kid was going to hit the ground. So they called the fire department to come over and the fire department came over and they were ready to get the ladder out when the cop got in, somehow, and got the kid before the screen came off. And he pulled the kid away from the screen and they couldn’t figure out where the mother was.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station tweeted out a photo of the mother being booked.

UPDATE: The 28-year-old mother of a small child who was left home alone at Isabella Pkwy apt. and rescued by SCV Sheriff’s deputies and LA Co Fire Dept. has been arrested on child endangerment charges. Suspect Lucia Romero of Canyon Country is in custody, with bail set at $100K. pic.twitter.com/EIKa2qlyUo — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March 7, 2019

The neighbor said, “That’s perfect because cops had to break the door down.”

Of the mom the neighbor said simply, “I don’t like her.”

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s department identified her as Lucia Romero. The father was identified as Garren Mitchell. Both are being held on $100,000 bail.

The neighbor told Cruz that the screens on the window are extremely flimsy and that both his dog, and his hamster, have both fallen out the window.