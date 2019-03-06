



– Another storm drenched the Southland Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as hundreds of lightning strikes illuminated the night sky and the flooding risk remained high in wildfire burn areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee said the rain was likely to increase during the morning commute with a possible chance of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service said that heavy rain was occurring on the Ventura County side of the Woolsey Fire burn area. There is a risk of flooding and mudslides in those areas.

“Be careful if driving across canyon roads as rockslides and minor debris flows could occur,” it warned on Twitter.

At around 3:30 a.m., a tanker-truck traveling down the 5 Freeway in Sylmar slipped down an embankment and crashed down below onto the ierra Highway onramp to the northbound 14 Freeway, which is mostly a trucking route. The driver was not hurt and the tanker was empty at the time. A Sig Alert was issued while crews cleared the scene. The onramp was expected to remain closed through at least 7 a.m.

The storm was caused by an atmospheric river, also known as a subtropical plume, out of Hawaii. Atmospheric rivers are a long narrow stream of tropical moisture in the atmosphere that can result in heavy rain or snowfall.

“We are dealing with so much rain right now,” Lee said Wednesday morning. “We had the lightning, we had the thunder overnight, and that’s because how much unstable air moved into the air. A subtropical plume coming in, and now a cold front right behind it. So that’s going to bring us a lot more of this scattered showers, turning more widespread.”

As of 6 a.m., rainfall rates were between 0.25 to 0.30 inches per hour. However, Lee explained that once the cold front catches up with the subtropical plume, the region could see heavier rain bursts. Showers were expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday.

A flash flood watch for all burn areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties was in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The flash flood watch was canceled for Santa Barbara County was canceled just before 5:30 a.m. However, the evacuation orders for the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa fire burn areas that were instituted Tuesday afternoon had not yet been lifted.

Across Ventura and Los Angeles counties, the heaviest rainfall could create flooding in the Thomas, Hill, Woolsey, Stone, South, Creek and La Tuna burn scars.

In the wake of November’s Woolsey Fire, Malibu residents in the burn area have been forced to evacuate numerous times as a series of storms have pounded the region. Several major coastal and canyon highways, including the Pacific Coast Highway, have been closed by flooding or rockslides.

The 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire broke out south of Simi Valley on Nov. 8. It then jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and spread into Malibu. The fire destroyed more than 1,500 structures and was responsible for three deaths. It was not fully contained until Nov. 21.

In December of 2017, the Thomas Fire broke out near Thomas Aquinas College in Ventura County. It burned more than 281,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties over about six weeks. Two people were killed, including a state firefighter. The flames destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

