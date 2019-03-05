



– A water main break flooded several nearby businesses and partially closed a major roadway in Riverside overnight Monday.

The break occurred at around 11 p.m. Monday in the 10400 block of Magnolia Avenue, sending muddy water seeping into several nearby businesses. Owners had to put out sandbag to keep the water out, which was about one-foot deep in some places.

It took Riverside Public Works crews about 45 minutes to shut off the water. To reach the water main, crews had to dig up Magnolia Avenue, creating a massive sinkhole.

The westbound lanes of Magnolia are closed, while the eastbound lanes remain open. There was no word on how long the closure would last or what the extent of the damage was.

The exact cause of the main break was not confirmed.