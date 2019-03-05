



— Hours after the death of the 21st horse at Santa Anita since late December, track officials reportedly announced Tuesday an indefinite suspension of racing at the famed facility.

Tim Ritvo, COO of track owner The Stronach Group, tells Daily Racing Form the suspension will give newly retained track consultant Dennis Moore time to inspect the racing surface.

Protesters Sunday converged at Santa Anita following the swarm of deaths at the racetrack since its winter meet began on Dec. 26.

About a dozen people gathered with signs that read “Your Bets Cause Horses’ Deaths” and “How Many Have To Die?”

The latest incident occurred March 2 during the third race when 4-year-old filly Eskenforadrink was in the lead of the $16,000 claiming race. Jockey Geovanni Franco pulled her up with an injury to her front leg. The filly was taken off the track and later euthanized.

RELATED: ‘Stop This Spiral Of Deaths:’ PETA Calls On Santa Anita Race Track To Close After 20th Horse Dies

The dirt surface was rated sloppy from rain, but it’s unknown whether the track condition played any role in the horse’s injury.

Racing at the park continued Sunday with nine contests on the schedule, reported CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen.

The fact business went on as usual did not sit well with many of the demonstrators.

“The part that bothers me the most,” said Charles Knauf, “is that they’re putting them [the horses] in a position where they need to be put down. I mean, look, if everything was safe, we wouldn’t have these dead horses on our hands. Here alone. But we don’t. So putting them in that situation is just unsafe and I’d like that to stop.”

Early last week, Santa Anita closed for two days for extensive testing of its surface. Mick Peterson, a soil and safety expert from the University of Kentucky, proclaimed the track was “100 percent ready” to resume racing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)