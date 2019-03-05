



— A dog bit off the hand of a 4-year-old Utah boy Sunday afternoon after he stuck his arm underneath a fence to try to pet the animal, authorities said.

The child was in his backyard in Layton when he reached under a solid vinyl fence, wearing a sock on his hand, in an attempt to make contact with two huskies in his neighbor’s backyard, CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

One of the dogs bit the child in the mid-forearm and ripped off the lower arm with the hand, according to the Layton Fire Department.

The boy was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City where he had surgery. He is in stable condition and recovering, officials said.

Animal control crews were not able to locate the arm and believe the husky may have ingested it. And it’s not yet clear which dog bit the boy.

The two dogs will be quarantined for 10 days to check for rabies, said Rhett Nicks, director for Davis County Animal Care and Control.

Investigators will determine if the dog that bit the boy is a public threat, according to KUTV.

Nicks said depending on the findings of the investigation, the consequences can range from none, to removal of the dog from the property. He said euthanasia is rare — the shelter has no-kill status and such an action would require a court order.