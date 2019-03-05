



– Two men have been arrested on murder charges in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man at a birthday party at a house in Burbank early Saturday morning.

Robert Stout of Van Nuys and Jose Valdivieso of Northridge, both 19, were taken into custody Monday in the killing of Christian Guevara, Burbank police reported Tuesday.

Stout confessed to investigators to shooting Guevara, police disclosed. Valdivieso is suspected of somehow being involved in the crime. The weapon used has been recovered, police said.

Just after 2:35 a.m., police received a call from to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center reporting that Guevara had been admitted to the emergency room for a gunshot wound.

Police never received a 911 call about the shooting. They later learned that Guevara had been shot at a house party, at which he was a guest, in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue earlier that same morning. Police believe the shooting occurred during an altercation outside the home. Police did not say if they had a motive.

Some neighbors told CBS2 they were awoken by the commotion just prior to the shooting and at one point heard police yelling into the house.

“I heard someone talking loud, so I opened up the window, and basically I heard the police on a bullhorn saying, ‘come out with your hands on your head,’ or ‘drop your weapon, come out with your hands on your head,’” neighbor Geoff Silverman told CBS2 Saturday.

Edith Garcia, who told CBS2 Saturday that she has cleaned the home for years, showed up to work only to find the house blocked off.

“I’m worried right now because I need to know who or what happened,” Garcia said… “Of course, I’m worried, because they’re a really nice family, really nice.”

Neighbors also told CBS2 that seven cars were broken into that night. It was unclear if the incidents were related to the shooting.

The two men are being held on $2 million bail each. The L.A. County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case to decide whether to formally charge them.