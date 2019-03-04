



— A graffiti message containing an expletive targeting President Trump was spray-painted on a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Early Monday morning, the side of the U.S. Courthouse located at 350 West 1st Street was vandalized with an expletive followed by the word “Trump”. An anarchist symbol was also painted near the message.

Officials covered up the markings with paper by Monday afternoon until the graffiti could be permanently removed.

Police say federal authorities are investigating.

The graffiti isn’t the first local act of vandalism targeting the president: Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced and destroyed several times over the last two years.