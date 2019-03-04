SAN MARINO (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested after an alleged threat forced classes to be temporarily canceled at San Marino High School Monday morning.

At around 8 a.m., the school, located at 2701 Huntington Dr., was placed on lockdown after San Marino police contacted Principal Issaic Gates regarding an anonymous violent threat which had been made against a specifically named student and potentially his friends.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the school made the decision to cancel classes for the day.

“A decision was made to cancel classes and close the high school until further notice,” the school wrote in a statement.

However, a little after 10 a.m., police reported that a suspect had been arrested on charges of making criminal threats. Police determined there were no “existing threats,” the lockdown was lifted and classes were allowed to resume.

Students were told to return to campus by fourth period, which begins at 11:10 a.m.

The suspect was not identified. It’s unclear if the person is a student at the school.

Meanwhile, in a previous statement, the school said it wanted to dispel rumors that there was an active shooter on campus.

“There are incorrect rumors going around that there is an active shooter at the high school,” the school wrote. “The high school is on lockdown only as a precaution.”