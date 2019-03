PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A stolen car suspect led police on a wild pursuit Monday night in the San Fernando Valley.

The chase lasted for more than an hour with the driver crashing into two innocent people.

The driver was erratic and at one point appeared to throw a lighter out of the vehicle.

Eventually the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

At one point a black truck started following the suspect. The driver of that vehicle was also taken into custody.