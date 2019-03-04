  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(CBS Philly/CBS Local)–Southwest Airlines is being praised by a wedding party after coming to the rescue of a bridesmaid. The bridesmaid landed in Costa Rica for a wedding, when she realized she left her dress in Houston.

In a panic, her friend tweeted Southwest, asking if there was a way to get the dress to her before Saturday.

Southwest not only made it happen, it also provided a play-by-play of the dress’ travels on in a Twitter thread.

Southwest even created a special tracker for the dress.

All was well when the bridesmaid finally received the dress a day before the ceremony.