ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) – Firefighters rescued five people after their vehicle allegedly went off a cliff in the Angeles National Forest Monday morning east of Hidden Springs.

At 5:04 a.m., L.A. County Fire Department crews responded to a report that a car had gone over a cliff. However, crews initially were unable to find the vehicle in question.

Based on more accurate information, they were later able to locate the crash on Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, about nine miles east of Hidden Springs and near the intersection with the Angeles Crest Highway.

Firefighters used a helicopter to hoist the patients to safety, the fire department said. It’s unclear if and how many people were hurt.

The details and circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.