



– Police are searching for a masked man who shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman in South Los Angeles in the early morning hours Monday.

The woman was shot in the abdomen in 5100 block of Woodlawn Avenue sometime before 5:16 a.m., Los Angeles police said.

She was conscious and breathing as she was being taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police added.

The suspect was described as a man in a black mask.

There was no word on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or whether investigators had a motive.